Man United Rumors: Ole’s Ultimate Team Could Include Two Champions League Winners

Manchester United may be planning a move for two midfielders who might complete Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s overhauled team.

Manchester United has had a successful transfer window thus far. The Red Devils also completed the transfer of world-class defender Raphael Varane, who had been a long-term desire for the club.

However, according to Spanish publication Fichajes, “there are still a few touches to seal” in Solskjaer’s existing roster, and the club will aim to solve it “in the last stretch” of the current window.

According to the source, Manchester United may have already begun looking for players to fill the vacuum left by Paul Pogba’s likely exit “sooner or later.”

The Red Devils are currently mulling a move for Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso, but according to the source, he’s “not the only one” on their radar.

Aside from Tolisso, the club is also interested in Leon Goretzka, a teammate.

With Bayern Munich, Tolisso and Goretzka have won the Bundesliga three times and were also part of the German club’s thrilling UEFA Champions League success in 2020.

Meanwhile, the attacking sensation combo of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes lead Manchester United’s midfield. Sancho, on the other hand, serves as a depth player.

Pogba and Fernandes proved that Manchester United is the team to beat this season in the English Premier League opener against Leeds United, leading the squad to a commanding 5-1 victory over Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

With a hat-trick that set a new record, Fernandes lead all goal scorers. However, for Solskjaer, the goals should be distributed among his natural strikers Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Edinson Cavani.

After Manchester United’s victory, Solskjaer commented, “Being able to spread the goals between more strikers will be key for us.” “No, an aggressive midfielder should not be the lone player for us to score 15 or 20 goals.”

“I am confident that the burden is not solely on Bruno [Fernandes] to score,” the manager added. “Anthony [Martial] will score more goals than he did last season, Mason [Greenwood] will develop, Edinson [Cavani] started late last season and will score more goals, Jadon [Sancho] will come in and chip in with goals, so I am confident that the burden is not solely on Bruno [Fernandes] to “Of course, Marcus [Rashford] will miss the first couple of months of the season, which is unfortunate for him, but he will return fresh.”