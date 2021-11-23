Man United Rumors: Neymar Chase Begins As Club Looks ‘Desperately’ For New Savior

Manchester United may contemplate bringing in more recruits in addition to looking for a new long-term boss.

Manchester United is set to undergo significant changes in the coming days as the club works to find a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Adding more elite-level players, on the other hand, has become a possibility.

Manchester United has long been associated with a wide range of noteworthy players from around the world, and the forthcoming transfer windows are expected to be no different.

The club had already signed long-term target Jadon Sancho and then pulled off the incredible return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United has set its sights on another world-class player, Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain, according to Catalan news site El Nacional.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Manchester United has resurrected its hopes that Neymar will want to play for the English Premier League, according to the source, based on the Brazilian’s previous statement that “all the big players have to play in the Premier League.”

Manchester United is “desperately looking for leaders” who can rocket the squad back to the top, according to the source, so Neymar’s prospective move at Old Trafford would be ideal timing.

Furthermore, the article stated that Manchester United is certain that a bid for Neymar will be achievable thanks to a loan of “approximately €275 million ($309.38 million)” from new sponsors TeamViewer.

Vinicius of Real Madrid is also on the list, but Manchester United sees Neymar as a “more viable and less expensive” option.

Neymar is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, and transferring him will be difficult.

Anything is possible at this point, given Manchester United’s propensity for pulling off surprising transfers.

Michael Carrick, the caretaker manager, will now lead Manchester United. When the club plays Villarreal and maybe Chelsea, he will be in command.

Carrick revealed that the “mindset” at the present is to win games, revealing what Manchester United higher-ups have informed him about the club’s future goals.

“From what I’ve been told, my mindset is to prepare for tomorrow and give it my all,” he added. “I’m pretty familiar with the club; I’ve been here for quite some time.” Whether it’s one game, two games, or a longer run, sacrifice and dedication are required.”