Man United Rumors: Lingard Replacements, Martial Already In The Team

Anthony Martial has joined Jesse Lingard as the two most likely possibilities to depart Old Trafford with the January transfer window only a few weeks away.

Fans, on the other hand, may relax about the loss of talent because they already have younger and better versions of the two long-serving Manchester United players.

Despite being popular personalities at the club, the Manchester Evening News stresses the necessity for the Red Devils to move away from Martial and Lingard.

After the 63-year-old German gaffer was queried about the player’s agency going public with their transfer request, Martial’s camp received a public tongue-lashing from interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

“I don’t connect with agents through the press or the media.” The player hasn’t discussed it with me or with us. To be honest, I’m not really interested in what his agent says in the media. If he truly want to join another club, it is the player’s responsibility to notify either the board or myself. In a press conference, Rangnick stated, “I have never spoken to the media or agents about a player.”

Lingard, on the other hand, has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford in pursuit of regular playing time in order to keep his place in the England national squad.

After reviving his career at West Ham United at the close of last season, the 28-year-old winger was expected to play a key role for Manchester United this season.

It was not to be under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who chose to keep him on the bench except for a few cameos.

Solskjaer’s zealous pursuit of talent has resulted in a slew of disgruntled teammates, and it will be up to Rangnick to clean up the mess that his predecessor made.

Fans of the Red Devils should not be discouraged by the possibility of losing the dissatisfied duo, as the team has young talent who will benefit from playing with the first team, as well as ensuring the playing time of new signing Jadon Sancho in the future.

With Martial and Lingard gone, Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretire, and Hannibal Mejbri have a chance to progress.

Sancho should be able to play with more confidence now that he isn’t concerned about his playing time.

Manchester United has a fantastic opportunity to start afresh in the January transfer window.