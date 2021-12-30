Man United Rumors: Edinson Cavani’s ‘Issues’ Have Been Revealed.

Manchester United has struggled to find their best form this season due to a number of reasons.

Manchester United has yet to establish its groove despite huge changes at the club.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the appointment of German strategist Ralf Rangnick as interim manager is not working.

Furthermore, the team’s issues are exacerbated by injuries.

Edinson Cavani, who had only recently returned from a tendon injury that kept him out for more than a month, made a spectacular comeback by scoring the Red Devils’ sole goal in a 1-1 tie against Newcastle United.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, things have not been as smooth as they appear, as Cavani may still be suffering from an unidentified ailment.

The Red Devils are “still having challenges” with Cavani’s availability, according to the report, after it was reported that he had requested not to start against Newcastle.

After the game, Rangnick verified the news, revealing that Cavani was already uneasy when he spoke with him in the days preceding up to the Newcastle match.

“I was actually considering playing him from the start in the last two days,” Rangnick remarked. “I chatted with him yesterday and the day before yesterday, and he didn’t feel at ease playing right away because he wasn’t sure how fit he was.” “With a 1-0 deficit at halftime, it was evident to me that we needed to take more risks and make a change. That’s why, at halftime, we decided to bring him and Jadon [Sancho] on.” Another issue with Cavani that Manchester United must address is his future with the club.

The Uruguayan’s current contract with the club will finish at the end of the season.

He is set to return to South America ahead of the winter World Cup in Qatar, with a move to his boyhood club Boca Juniors being prominently linked.

According to previous rumors, Cavani is also exploring a move to Spanish football, with Barcelona being his preferred destination.

Both Cavani and Raphael Varane have struggled to stay fit this season for Manchester United.

Rangnick had already remarked that because of the pair’s brilliance, they must ensure that both “top” players are in good shape until the end of the season.