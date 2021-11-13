Man United Rumors: Despite Pogba’s woes, the Red Devils are eyeing another French midfielder – Report.

According to a fresh rumor, a French midfielder has piqued the interest of several major European clubs, including Manchester United, but they would have to spend a high cost to sign him.

Manchester United has already been linked with a number of transactions, despite the fact that the season is far from over. The club is currently considering how to end its losing trend, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is also considering whether or not to extend Paul Pogba’s contract.

Rumors are circulating that Manchester United is vying with other clubs for Pogba’s compatriot, AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to the Manchester Evening News.

According to the source, Manchester United and AS Monaco have yet to conduct talks, but the Red Devils have been told that they will need to spend between €45 million and €50 million ($45.7 million to $51.5 million) to sign Tchouameni. The International Business Times was unable to independently verify this information.

The Ligue 1 team will “refuse any offer below” this figure, according to the website.

In recent years, Tchouameni has become one of the sport’s most sought-after athletes. According to Tuttosport, big-name teams such as Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Juventus are keeping an eye on his progress.

The media, on the other hand, has been more interested in his ongoing transfer link-up with Manchester United, which Tchouameni is not considering at this time.

Tchouameni stated of the Manchester United rumors to French daily L'Equipe, "I remember I was in Paris following the Nations League." "My phone had blown up when I awoke." My father contacted me and informed me that I had made it to Marca's main page. We discussed everything, and he informed me that I was featured on the first page of Marca. To see for myself, I went to Twitter." "I reassured him that everything was alright, but what does it matter?" "It doesn't," he went on to remark. "The top page of Marca's book will not define me or allow me to excel in matches." It's not real life, but it's the world of journalism and football." Tchouameni said, "Today they talk about me, but tomorrow they'll talk about someone else." 'Oh, you're leaving us already?' they giggled as they put the cover up in the dressing room. It's flattering, but I don't give it much thought when I wake up." Pogba, on the other hand, wants his contract with the club to be extended.