Man United rumors claim that the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’ may surprise the Red Devils with a major transfer decision.

Manchester United is on the verge of losing one of its most promising young players.

Pedro Goncalves’ chances of becoming a Manchester United signing this summer are dwindling as Sporting CP has decided to keep the talented forward.

The reigning Primeira Liga champions have set a €80 million ($94 million) termination clause for Goncalves, which will kick in when he signs his contract extension on July 21, according to Portuguese source A Bola.

According to the newspaper, the new set of rules also includes a “salary revision,” which essentially permits Goncalves to argue for a pay raise.

What’s more intriguing is that the 23-year-new old’s and improved release clause will make him the current Sporting player with the largest termination clause and the second-largest in the club’s history.

His colleague Bruno Fernandes, who had a €100 million ($118 million) departure clause before joining Manchester United in 2019, still maintains the championship, according to the article.

Goncalves was extensively linked with Manchester United before extending his stay at Sporting.

According to a previous source, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team was Goncalves’ only bidder early this year, and the club sees him as a long-term successor for offensive midfielder Paul Pogba, whose future at Old Trafford has always been in doubt.

Even at the time, Goncalves is said to have expressed a desire to continue at Sporting and win the Liga Nos title.

Jorge Pires, Goncalves’ agent, backed up the report, saying that his client has been “extremely satisfied” with Sporting and vice versa.

As a result, the notion of parting ways was never contemplated.

Pires remarked of Goncalves’ predicament in January, “We have no interest in this transfer market, and Sporting has no interest in losing the player.”

As a result, he stated, “any business is out of the question.” “This market is unimportant to us. In truth, it doesn’t matter to us. He is ecstatic to be playing for Sporting and to have accomplished what he has. He’s living a fantasy.”

Goncalves is one of Europe’s most well-known players today. He was the best player in the Portuguese top flight last season, scoring 23 goals in 32 league games.

Goncalves is a natural midfielder who can also play as a striker. His outstanding performance has drawn similarities to Fernandes, and some in Portugal are even comparing him to him. Brief News from Washington Newsday.