Man United rumors claim that a ‘forgotten’ player will try to ‘impress’ Rangnick in order to avoid a possible exit.

Manchester United’s best player has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, things might go either way for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman failed to live up to the fanfare surrounding his summer 2020 signing and is once again being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Veteran journalist and The Sportsman reporter Peter O’Rourke commented on what lies ahead for van de Beek under Manchester United’s new management, saying that the 24-year-old would be double his efforts to prove he’s worth keeping. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

“Under [former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar]Solskjaer, it couldn’t get any worse for [Donny] van de Beek,” O’Rourke told Give Me Sport. “At Old Trafford, he was a forgotten guy, so he’ll be itching to impress the German [Rangnick].” Van de Beek is also said to be experiencing some bad luck off the field, with some Manchester United coaches comparing his troubles to those of former Red Devils playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to Four Four Two.

According to the story, Red Devils coaches believe van de Beek had a “similar fate” to Mkhitaryan, a former Manchester United manager who similarly failed to make an impact at the club.

Van de Beek has also been rumored to be considering quitting Manchester United in January.

Rangnick is expected to focus on releasing peripheral players rather than signing new ones, according to a previous report. According to The Telegraph, the gegenpressing specialist has identified Van de Beek and Manchester United’s second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson as likely departees.

Van de Beek, like Jadon Sancho, was highly regarded when he joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2020. However, his inability to live up to the hype has been hampered by a lack of playing time.

The midfielder has appeared in all four of Manchester United’s Premier League games this season. However, in four replacement appearances, he’s only gotten 57 minutes of playing time and is still looking for his first league start of the season.

Manchester United will face Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Rangnick likely to make his managerial debut. It is unknown whether or not Van de Beek will be a member of the team.