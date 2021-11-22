Man United Rumors: Apart From Zidane, Ronaldo Backs Another Solskjaer Replacement.

The search for a new long-term manager at Manchester United has officially begun.

This season has been difficult for Manchester United, and it culminated in the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as many had predicted.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick will be in charge of the Red Devils for the time being, possibly when they face Villarreal and Chelsea this weekend.

Manchester United is currently on the lookout for the ideal long-term replacement manager.

According to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett, Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest bet is Spain national team head coach Luis Enrique.

Ronaldo is “interested” in having Enrique at Manchester United, according to Dorsett.

He did, however, say that, in addition to Enrique, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag are “likely to be considered.”

Mauricio Pochettino of Paris Saint-Germain and Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City, on the other hand, are considered “long shots” by the club at this time.

Ronaldo has expressed interest in reconnecting with his former Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane, according to a previous source.

Zidane is not interested in taking over Manchester United, according to the source, because he is currently enjoying his retirement.

According to recent rumours, the French icon has changed his mind and is now willing to take over for Solskjaer.

His wife Veronique, on the other hand, is not keen on the thought of relocating to Manchester.

Solskjaer, who left Manchester United without a single trophy to his name, is not ruling out the possibility of managing a team again.

In his first interview after receiving the pink slip, Solskjaer declared, “If you want me pitchside with you, I’m there.” “I’m really pleased and proud of what I’ve accomplished with the nice friends I’ve met, and I wish everyone the best.” After all is said and done, the 48-year-old is content and has stated that he will continue to support Manchester United.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “Let’s continue to support this team; you have to stick with them.” They’ve been fantastic with me (the fans) since one of my first kicks on the ball, which I scored with one of the first, till now. And I’m sure we’ll run into each other again because if there’s someplace I’ll watch football games, it’ll be at Old Trafford.”