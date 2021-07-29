Man United Rumors: After Varane, a midfielder dubbed the “New Pogba” could be the next “priority.”

Manchester United may already be considering their next signing as Raphael Varane’s deal nears completion.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils and Varane have finally agreed on a cost of roughly £41 million ($57 million) plus add-ons for Varane’s move to Old Trafford after a long courting.

Manchester United will now pursue a well-rounded midfielder after completing the Varane trade, according to famous transfer source Fabrizio Romano.

Varane’s transfer remains the top “priority” at the moment, according to Romano. However, a move for a midfielder is next on the list, with Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich, Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid, and Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes among the main targets.

“And for the midfielder, I wanted to explain for Manchester United,” Romano remarked on “The Here We Go Podcast” recently. “It will be an opportunity for the midfielder. There are a lot of questions – [Leon] Goretzka, Saul [Niguez], [Eduardo] Camavinga–but they aren’t a priority right now. The first goal is to finish the Varane trade before looking for a midfielder.”

In this reported Manchester United transfer deal, the three aforementioned midfielders have one thing in common: they’re all being touted as Paul Pogba’s replacement.

Camavinga, on the other hand, appears to be the most intriguing potential linked with Pogba’s transfer story.

Camavinga is already “one step away” from being a Manchester United player, according to a previous source.

Along with it, there are speculations that the Red Devils are considering bringing him in to replace Pogba if the World Cup champion leaves.

Meanwhile, Rennes has remained steadfast in its desire to keep the teenager, with the club preparing to offer him a new contract, possibly before he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, according to the source.

Even more intriguing is the fact that Camavinga is already being dubbed the “next Pogba,” and the Frenchman himself has admitted to the resemblance.

Pogba claims to see “a little” of himself in the child.

Last year, Pogba remarked of Camavinga, “I was very thrilled for him.” “All I can say is that I wish him nothing but the best. He possesses all of the necessary resources. He holds the key to his own future.”

The four-time Serie A champion continued, “He is quite at ease, he is a little dancer.” “He makes me think about myself a little.” He is not a timid individual. It’s good since he’s self-assured. He is self-assured in his abilities. Brief News from Washington Newsday.