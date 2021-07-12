Man United Rumors: After ‘Behind-The-Scenes Developments,’ the Red Devils are finally close to signing Harry Kane.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Harry Kane has received a new update.

Kane’s future could be in jeopardy, with Manchester United rumored to be close to signing the Tottenham striker.

Although no agreement has been made public, Football Insider reported that the Red Devils are now “in pole position” to sign Kane as a result of “behind-the-scenes developments,” citing unnamed sources.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Manchester United has began “pushing hard” for Kane, following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, and is willing to pay a high price for his services.

Finally, Tottenham “club chiefs” have expressed great “hope” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with a deal expected to be addressed soon, according to the report.

Kane’s probable transfer to Manchester United is yet unknown, but the Spurs have requested “£100 million ($139 million) plus two first-team players” as part of a swap deal, according to the source.

Tottenham’s top brass has been adamant on keeping Kane despite his transfer links to Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the past.

Despite all of the developments and rumors surrounding Kane’s transfer, the Spurs’ stance on the topic has remained same.

Last week, newly-appointed Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici told Sky Italy, “Keeping him [Kane] is not just my aim, it’s our goal as a club.” “I can’t wait to see him perform live. I’ve been extremely fortunate in recent years because I’ve had the opportunity to witness a number of excellent players and strikers, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, lvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, and many others.”

Paratici went on to say that he didn’t contact Kane to discuss his future because he didn’t want to “bother” him during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

He explained, “I haven’t heard from him yet because I don’t want to annoy the players who are busy at the Euros; it doesn’t seem fair to me.” “With their national teams, they’re focused on their own goals.”

Paratici stated, “Right now, [Kane] is one of the top attackers in the world.” “He’s a total player, somebody extraordinary. He has the physicality of a traditional No 9, a true poacher, but he also has a highly honed technique. He can shoot with both feet and offers several assists – something that few people notice because he scored so many goals.”

“He’s a team player, but he’s also a finisher,” says the coach. Brief News from Washington Newsday.