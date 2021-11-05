Man United rely on Ronaldo to prove Man City’s blunder.

When Manchester United and Manchester City meet at Old Trafford on Saturday, both sides are desperate for points and rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to show them what they’ve been missing out on.

In midweek, Ronaldo continued to pull United out of holes in the Champions League, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at Atalanta to recover points for the third time in four European games.

Since returning to the club that made him famous, the 36-year-old has scored nine goals in 12 appearances.

Ronaldo could have been wearing City blue for Saturday’s game if things had gone differently in the last days of August.

Indeed, despite having an over-subscribed array of attacking skill, it was City’s interest in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner that appeared to inspire United’s bid to recruit Ronaldo from Juventus.

Despite Ronaldo’s strike rate, it’s possible that the originally suggested deal to move to City would have been more beneficial to all parties.

Pep Guardiola’s side has been impressive at times this season, but they have also fallen five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after failing to score at home to Southampton and Crystal Palace.

United are three points behind after winning only one of their last five league games.

Only five of Ronaldo’s 12 games have resulted in a win for United, while players like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood have been sidelined.

Last weekend’s 3-0 triumph over Tottenham gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some breathing space as United manager.

But Liverpool’s defensive flaws, which were exposed in a 5-0 thrashing of Solskjaer’s side less than two weeks ago, were on display again in Italy on Tuesday, especially after Raphael Varane walked off with a hamstring injury.

Varane has been ruled out for a month, leaving Solskjaer with the problem of protecting his slow centre-backs.

Antonio Conte returns to the Premier League on Sunday when Tottenham travels to Everton in the hopes of regaining a top-four finish.

Within 24 hours of sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday, Spurs swooped for the former Chelsea manager, who had been linked with the United post.

Spurs’ desire to avoid slipping back into mid-table mediocrity following the highs of Mauricio Pochettino’s five years in command between 2014 and 2019 is reflected in their hiring of one of Europe’s most desired coaches.

With England captain Harry Kane, Conte has to get him firing. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.