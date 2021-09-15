Man United receives a boost with an update on the midfielder’s contract extension talks.

Manchester United is looking fantastic this season, with a roster full of talent that makes them a squad to defeat this season.

The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho are part of that. Looking ahead, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands that the key to continuing success is keeping important players who fit into the Red Devils’ ambitions.

Another piece appears to be sticking at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future. Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Bruno Fernandes’ situation, stating that contract extension talks have begun.

According to Romano, a deal could be very close to being reached.

It’s unclear when these negotiations will come to a conclusion. However, with Romano claiming that it is on the verge of happening, the development should keep Manchester United competitive in the next years.

It would be unsurprising if the 27-year-old midfielder signed a new contract with the club. Since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2020, Fernandes has been a revelation.

Despite possessing a talented core, the Portuguese have given Solskjaer’s wards a huge lift.

Other significant names are Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw, in addition to Ronaldo and Sancho.

With that lineup, Manchester United has a good chance of winning numerous trophies and ending their four-year trophy drought.

Despite enjoying a 13-minute lead, the Red Devils were defeated 2-1 by the Young Boys in their most recent match. This was thanks to Ronaldo, who scored after Fernandes assisted him.

At halftime, however, things took a different turn. After Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a rash tackle, the Red Devils were down to ten men at halftime.

Manchester United suffered a significant setback as a result, allowing the European underdogs to fight their way back. Following Moumi Ngamaleu’s goal in the 66th minute, they pulled level.

Jesse Lingard also made a costly blunder by opting to play a back-pass, which resulted in the balls being played directly into Jordan Siebatcheu, who scored the game-winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time, according to the Guardian.