Man United News: After Game-Winning Goal, Maligned Winger Is Showered With Praise.

After his much-maligned winger Jesse Lingard came on as a substitute, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had nothing but admiration for him.

“I believe today was a wonderful response! Jesse was obvious in his desire to compete for his spot and be a part of a Manchester United squad that is on the rise,” said Solskjaer in his post-match press conference.

“I can’t speak for Jesse right now, but he’s putting in a lot of effort; he’ll play on Wednesday because I’ll make a few adjustments. “I’m so happy he can manage the highs and lows so well,” he continued.

“He’s becoming into a mature young guy who is a fantastic player.”

Lingard made headlines last week for all the wrong reasons, as his wayward back pass cost Manchester United a point in their UEFA Champions League group stage match against Young Boys.

“He (Lingard) had a difficult evening on Tuesday, but he’s dug in and worked hard again. He’s remained the same bright, upbeat young man, and what a goal. Solskjaer said, “A wonderful pass by Nemanja, a good turn by Jesse (Lingard, and a great goal.”

The Manchester United winger made a triumphant and painful return to West Ham United’s London Stadium this weekend, coming on in the 73rd minute as the Red Devils sought three points.

It would be the former West Ham United loanee who would score the game-winning goal 16 minutes later.

Lingard chose to celebrate quietly with his colleagues as a show of gratitude to the club and fans who have helped him reclaim his spot in the English Premier League.

In stoppage time, the Red Devils were given a scare when VAR-assisted referees deemed Luke Shaw’s handball deflection in the box to be intentional, awarding West Ham United a penalty.

West Ham United manager David Moyes chose Mark Noble, a retiring midfielder, to take the penalty, but David de Gea made the correct decision to dive left and save the chance.

Manchester United now sits in third position in the Premier League with 13 points, trailing Premier League leaders Chelsea and Liverpool on goal differential.

Manchester United will play West Ham United in an English League Cup rematch on Thursday, September 23, before welcoming Aston Villa to Old Trafford for a Premier League match on Saturday, September 25.