Man United may settle with a returnee right-back while Arsenal pursues Kieran Trippier, according to transfer rumors.

One of Manchester United’s final transfer targets could be in danger of ending up in the wrong hands.

As they continue to explore for methods to improve their defensive line, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

According to a fresh report, Trippier is attracting interest from Arsenal, one of Manchester United’s long-time English Premier League rivals.

Manchester United has been in contact with Trippier for some time, but has so far been hesitant to pay the £34 million ($47.2 million) asking price set by Atletico Madrid for the England international.

Manchester United’s latest price for the England international is £20 million ($27.7 million), according to The Hard Tackle, and it appears that the league’s runner-ups are unwilling to budge from their existing offer.

With that information floating around, it’s no surprise that Arsenal appears to be even more interested in snatching away the 30-year-old right-back from their rivals as they prepare an offer for him.

Manchester United’s chase of Trippier, on the other hand, may be drawing to a stop, and this may be the break that Arsenal needs.

According to new rumors, the club is no longer in a haste to bring Trippier to Old Trafford because Diogo Dalot has been performing well in pre-season.

Dalot spent last season on loan with AC Milan, but he got his revenge recently when he scored one of the team’s goals in a preseason friendly win over Everton.

While the addition of Trippier to the squad will enhance the club’s depth at right-back alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dolot’s renewed confidence may encourage the club to give him more opportunities.

“If it isn’t Trippier, then Dolot can do the same thing,” the reasoning at Old Trafford could as well be.

Manchester United will need to make critical decisions swiftly with only three weeks left in the summer transfer window.