Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed what he thinks of Jadon Sancho this season.

In his first season as Manchester United manager, Jadon Sancho may have something to excite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sancho’s debut in a Manchester United shirt has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

Danny Murphy, a Liverpool star and Sportsmail pundit, analysed how Solskjaer could profit from Sancho ahead of his debut.

Sancho is such a well-rounded attacker, according to Murphy’s meticulous research, who knows exactly “when to pass” and “when to score goals.”

Murphy commented, “[Sancho’s] arrival provides Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fantastic alternatives at Manchester United.” “He wants to play on the right, which allows United to play Mason Greenwood in the middle, where he prefers to play. Sancho has a terrific end product in terms of goals and assists, which is unusual for a wide winger. He knows when to pass, when to cross, when to be more selfish and go for goal because of his awareness and decision-making.”

He stated, “The way he glides across the pitch makes him a headache to mark since he can drop his shoulder and run inside or outside, defenders don’t know how to stop him.”

Sancho’s ability to create chances for Manchester United’s prolific strikers, according to the 44-year-old, would also satisfy the Red Devils boss.

He went on to say, “I anticipate Sancho will hit the ground running after he’s had a few training sessions.” “He’ll be full of confidence, and what Solskjaer will enjoy about him is that he’s a true team player who can create chances for [Edinson] Cavani, [Mason] Greenwood, [Anthony] Martial, and [Marcus] Rashford. That is something that all great teams require.”

Sancho will be under Solskjaer’s supervision for the first time.

The Norwegian coach is fully aware of the forward’s abilities, and he believes the former Borussia Dortmund player will reach the height of his career with Manchester United.

“Jadon is the type of player I want to bring to Manchester United; he is a forward in the best traditions of the club,” Solskjaer said on the club’s official website. “He’ll be an important component of my team for years to come, and we’re excited to watch him develop. His goal and assist totals speak for themselves, and he will also provide the club with terrific pace, flair, and creativity.”

“Old Trafford will provide him with the platform he requires to unleash his untapped potential and achieve at the greatest level,” continued the coach. “This is for a player. Brief News from Washington Newsday.