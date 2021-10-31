Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani as the best players against Tottenham.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his players’ efforts in the club’s much-needed victory over Tottenham.

When Manchester United crushed Tottenham 3-0 at home on Saturday, they saw a ray of hope at the end of the tunnel.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford, all world-class strikers under Solskjaer, scored goals to lead Manchester United to victory. The Norwegian, on the other hand, hailed defensive midfielder Scott McTominay as his “player of the match.” McTominay, according to Solskjaer, made a spectacular return, and the coach believes the 24-year-old earned the trophy “by a mile.” After the game, Solskjaer told reporters, including Manchester Evening News, that “[McTominay] is man of the match for me, by a mile.” “That’s Scott, who we’ve seen a few times.” “He’s had his injury and operation this season, but I thought he was absolutely outstanding tonight,” he said. “He won his tackles, surged forward, kept the ball simple, switched play, and headed away set-plays.” “Absolutely outstanding.” Apart from McTominay, Solskjaer praised Cavani’s performance in the build-up to and during the Tottenham match.

Since taking over as manager of Manchester United, Solskjaer has said that the Uruguayan forward earned his place in the starting XI against Spurs by putting in the best training performance he has ever seen from an individual player.

“The manager continued, “Edinson Cavani’s training session on Tuesday morning was the greatest I’ve seen by an individual since I’ve been here.” “He was at the front of the line, setting a wonderful example for everyone on how to change the attitude and change the performance.” “From the start, the two [Cavani and Ronaldo] were informed they’d play up front as a two, and they’ve been like two peas in a pod,” he continued. “Today it worked, two fantastic goals.” They’re in good shape, and their previous expertise shone through today. Both of them have done an excellent job leading the line this week, from Tuesday morning training through tonight.” Solskjaer will be aiming to lessen the pressure on him after ending Manchester United’s losing skid, amid reports that he is on the verge of being fired as the club’s manager.

Prior to his visit to Tottenham, Solskjaer said that he had talked with Manchester United’s board of directors and had been told that they could not provide him with “assurances.” He chose not to go into detail about the problem, but he did say that his condition had not changed.

"For the players, the supporters, the club, and myself, it's been a difficult week," he said.