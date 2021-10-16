Man United loses against Leicester, and Liverpool, a five-star team, takes the lead.

Liverpool blasted to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday, as Manchester United suffered their first away league defeat in 30 games by losing 4-2 at Leicester.

With a 2-0 win over Burnley, Manchester City moved into second place, but Chelsea may reclaim first place when they travel to Brentford later in the day.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be scrutinized after his team lost for the third time in a row in the Premier League.

United took the lead at the King Power Stadium thanks to Mason Greenwood’s magnificent shot, but Youri Tielemans’ dinked finish past David de Gea swiftly drew them level.

After that, a rush of four goals in the final 12 minutes condemned Solskjaer’s side to their first away loss since January 2020.

Leicester took the lead through Caglar Soyuncu, but Marcus Rashford equalized on his return from shoulder surgery.

United’s porous defense was breached again right from the start as Jamie Vardy slammed home, and Patson Daka’s first Leicester goal in stoppage time clinched a much-needed victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Liverpool ran wild at Vicarage Road in Claudio Ranieri’s first match as Watford manager, with Roberto Firmino scoring his first hat-trick since 2018.

But it was Mohamed Salah who received the majority of the praise for yet another magnificent solo effort, bringing his season total to ten goals in as many games.

“At the moment, there is no one better than him,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

With a defence-splitting assist that set up Sadio Mane for his 100th Premier League goal, Salah helped to open the floodgates.

Firmino would have been unavailable owing to a delayed return from international duty if he hadn’t been forced to withdraw from the Brazil squad due to injury.

Before half-time, he scored from James Milner’s cross and then took advantage of an open goal after Ben Foster parried Craig Cathcart’s attempted clearing.

Before the international break, Salah left four Manchester City defenders trailing to score in a dramatic 2-2 draw, and he repeated the feat before curling into the far corner.

In stoppage time, Firmino finished the rout.

City did not need to go into overdrive to beat Burnley at the Etihad, keeping their lead over Liverpool at the top of the table at one point.

Neither Bernardo Silva nor Kevin De Bruyne were on target.