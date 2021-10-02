Man United fail to win the Premier League for the second consecutive season as Chelsea take the lead.

Manchester United were held at home by Everton on Saturday after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench, while Chelsea topped the Premier League table with two late goals against Southampton.

Brighton drew 0-0 with Arsenal to stop the Gunners’ recent winning streak, while Leeds won their first league game of the season and Norwich avoided loss for the first time in their history.

United’s 1-1 stalemate at Old Trafford maintains an underwhelming home record that includes a League Cup loss to West Ham and a shock Premier League loss to Aston Villa last week.

Since rejoining the club in late August, Ronaldo has scored five goals in six games in all competitions, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he does not regret sitting the 36-year-old – who scored a stunning stoppage-time winner against Villarreal in midweek.

“You have to make decisions throughout the season and manage the players’ workload,” the Norwegian manager explained. “Today’s decision was the perfect one for me.

“We are off to a better start this season than we were last year, but it is still not where we intended to be.”

Everton had several of chances in the first half, but went behind shortly before halftime when Anthony Martial scored his first Premier League goal since February after receiving a feed from Bruno Fernandes.

12 minutes after half-time, Solskjaer introduced Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in an attempt to put the game beyond Rafael Benitez’s side, but Everton exploited United’s vulnerability on the counter-attack.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was given acres of freedom in midfield after Demarai Gray won the ball back on the left. Doucoure found Andros Townsend, who scored his sixth goal in nine games.

Townsend executed a Ronaldo-style “Siuuu” goal celebration in honor of the Portuguese superstar, whom he described as his “hero.”

Everton thought they had won it late on, but a VAR review judged Yerry Mina’s close-range strike from a Tom Davies ball was offside.

Chelsea concluded a dreadful week on a bright note, with Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell scoring late in a 3-1 victory over Southampton, who remain winless in the Premier League this season.

The three points put Stamford Bridge two points ahead of Liverpool, Manchester United, and Everton in the Premier League standings.

Many predicted Thomas Tuchel's side to win the Premier League in the early parts of the season, but they were soundly defeated by Manchester City last week.