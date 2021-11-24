Man United Comment on Lionel Messi’s Surprising Drop of Bold Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi has always been aware of Cristiano Ronaldo’s abilities on the field.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for more than a decade now. A diverse group of outstanding players has emerged, but the conversation will inevitably turn to the pair.

As things stand, Messi and Ronaldo haven’t commented on each other’s playing in a long time.

Fortunately, the Paris Saint-Germain star recently surprised his supporters by making a rare and controversial comment about his archrival.

In an exclusive interview with Marca, Messi praised Ronaldo for his “amazing” ability to adjust to the English Premier League.

“[Manchester] United is a very powerful team with excellent players,” Messi said. “Cristiano [Ronaldo] knew the club before, but that was at a different stage, and now he has adapted in an outstanding way.” He’s scored goals from the start and hasn’t had any trouble adapting.” In La Liga, Messi and Ronaldo have had a number of spectacular confrontations, particularly during “El Clasico” matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

When asked about his thoughts on the aforementioned face-offs with his teammate, Messi stated that they will “forever be remembered” in the sport’s history.

“We [Ronaldo and I] haven’t competed in the same league in a long time,” the 34-year-old stated. “We competed for the same goals as individuals and as a team.” It was a wonderful time for us, as well as the fans, who thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It’s a great memory that will live on in football history.” Manchester United had just come off a bad run that resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal as manager.

In the Premier League, “things take a lot of turns,” according to Messi, so it’s not yet time to write the Red Devils off.

“[Manchester United] is not as good as we all anticipated in the Premier League, but it is a very difficult and equal competition with many twists and turns,” the Argentine stated. “Everything changes after December, and anything can happen.” Both Messi and Ronaldo left their respective clubs this summer. In his return to Manchester United, the latter made an immediate impact, but the former struggled in his first few games with PSG.

Messi, on the other hand, stated that he has "completely adapted" and "settled down well" in.