Man United are looking for a response from Ronaldo, while Chelsea are looking to Lukaku in the Spurs clash.

When Manchester United travels to West Ham on Sunday, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as the Premier League leaders look to avenge a shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys.

Second-placed Chelsea trail United only on goals scored, and they will seek to keep their unbeaten run going in a London derby against Tottenham.

When Crystal Palace and Southampton visit Anfield and the Etihad on Saturday, Liverpool and Manchester City don’t expect to be disturbed.

When Arsenal travels to Burnley, though, the pressure will be on under-fire manager Mikel Arteta.

After the excitement inspired by Ronaldo’s comeback was shattered in Bern, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expected an immediate response from United.

In an unblemished start to the Premier League season, Solskjaer’s side had won three of their first four games, including a Ronaldo-inspired annihilation of Newcastle on the Portuguese superstar’s return to Old Trafford last weekend.

Ronaldo scored once more in Bern, but United lost to the lowest seed in their Champions League group after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off.

“Our mindset is focused, a little disappointed, but not too depressed,” Solskjaer remarked. “This is a setback; we must improve.”

Jesse Lingard’s dreadful backpass was the difference between United and Young Boys.

Lingard has returned to United after a successful loan spell at West Ham United in the second half of last season.

The Hammers wanted to sign Lingard on a permanent basis, but Solskjaer persuaded him to stay and continues to believe in him.

“This season, we really want to see Jesse at his best, and we hope to see him, support him, and keep him here with us. Solskjaer continued, “He’s a Red through and through.”

In a thrilling shoot-out between two of the Premier League’s best marksmen, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will face Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Lukaku has made an immediate impact after returning to Chelsea after a club-record?98 million ($135 million) transfer from Inter Milan.

In four outings, the Belgian has already scored four goals, including a brilliantly timed header in midweek to shatter Zenit Saint Petersburg’s dogged resistance in the Champions League.

After last season’s crippling troubles with Chelsea’s misfiring attackers, Thomas Tuchel thinks Lukaku has been a breath of fresh air.

Tuchel stated, “He was the type of player and profile we were missing.”

“He’s also quite humble. He is always available. Brief News from Washington Newsday.