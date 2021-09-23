Man United are knocked out of the League Cup, as Spurs and Chelsea advance.

Manchester United were knocked out of the League Cup on Wednesday when West Ham avenged their 1-0 defeat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shootouts to advance to the fourth round.

On Sunday, the Hammers were defeated 2-1 by United in the Premier League as David De Gea saved Mark Noble’s stoppage-time penalty after Jesse Lingard’s late winner.

Three days later, David Moyes’ side gained some retribution when Manuel Lanzini’s first-half goal knocked United out of the third round.

West Ham’s understudies made the most of their chance in the spotlight, with Solskjaer making 11 changes and Moyes opting for ten.

In the ninth minute, Ryan Fredericks slipped past Alex Telles and cut back for Lanzini to swish past United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

That was enough for Moyes to win his first game against United since he was fired after less than a season in command in 2014.

It was also West Ham’s first win at Old Trafford since 2007, securing them a home tie in the last 16 against holders Manchester City.

“A slow start again and that needs to be addressed,” Solskjaer said of his team’s timid start.

“I’ve never won this tournament before, so the chase will continue.

“However, we must make the necessary decisions to bring the group up to speed for the remainder of the season. You have to take chances now and then.”

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner, a much-maligned German attacker, scored Chelsea’s first goal in 11 games in the 54th minute, scoring off Reece James’ cross.

Cameron Archer, a 19-year-old striker, equalized in the 64th minute with a close-range header from Matty Cash’s cross, with Villa fan Prince William watching from the stands.

After Ashley Young and Marvelous Nakamba missed penalties for Villa, James scored Chelsea’s winning penalty in the shootout.

After a 2-2 draw at Molineux, Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo knocked out his former team Wolves 3-2 on penalties, ending Harry Kane’s goal drought.

Tottenham took the lead in the 14th minute when Tanguy Ndombele chased down Conor Coady’s clearance and fired past John Ruddy.

After 23 minutes, Kane, who had not scored in his previous four games, doubled Tottenham’s lead.

Kane was sent clear by Dele Alli’s superb pass, and the England captain struck the bottom corner.

Wolves' Leander Dendoncker drew one back seven minutes before the break.