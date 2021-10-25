Man United are humiliated as Salah fires a hat-trick for Liverpool, while West Ham thrash Spurs.

Manchester United were humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick and Paul Pogba’s red card condemning the hosts to one of their darkest days in club history, while West Ham overcame London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

After Manchester City’s historic 6-1 victory at Old Trafford, Liverpool inflicted one of the most humbling defeats United has ever suffered.

Liverpool’s victory over United was their biggest since 1925, putting them seven points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the Premier League table.

In the race for the title, second-placed Liverpool is only one point behind leaders Chelsea, an objective that appears to be beyond the reach of United after this horrible afternoon.

Thousands of United fans departed Old Trafford before the game ended, a clear sign of the club’s surrender.

Many spectators departed before halfway, with those who remained angrily criticizing Solskjaer and his team.

United is in seventh place in the league after going four games without a win, which includes three defeats.

As the struggling Norwegian tries to keep his job, the pressure on Solskjaer will be great in the coming days.

Liverpool supporters chanted, “Ole must stay,” adding salt to United’s wounds.

United has already made the most of their good fortune this season, snatching triumphs from the jaws of defeat on several occasions.

Liverpool, on the other side, were much too skilled to let United’s defensive flaws go unpunished, and they seized the lead after just five minutes.

Salah passed the ball to Naby Keita, who scored in front of a surprised Stretford End. Salah played through Naby Keita, who slotted home in front of the startled Stretford End, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof out of position.

Liverpool smelt blood and scored a second after Maguire and Luke Shaw got into a tangle in the 13th minute, when Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed for Diogo Jota to convert from close range.

In the 38th minute, Salah finished off Keita’s cross for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Maguire was pushed out of position as United were in disarray, and Salah scored in stoppage time at the far post.

Salah was not finished yet, as he sprinted clear in the 50th minute to complete his trifecta, earning him 106 Premier League goals and making him Africa’s all-time leading scorer.

Egypt’s forward had scored in his tenth consecutive game in all competitions, and he was the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford since Brazil’s Ronaldo in 2003.

Pogba, who came on at halftime, summed up United's dilemma by saying he had only lasted 15 minutes.