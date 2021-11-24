Man United are eliminated in the last 16 after a thrashing by Chelsea.

Manchester United advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in a 2-0 win against Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also advanced after thrashing Juventus.

United, the three-time European champions, needed a win to confirm a top-two finish in Group F after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend.

But they were under a lot of strain because a loss would have meant that their fate was out of their control.

With Michael Carrick in command, David de Gea made two important saves, and United took advantage of Ronaldo’s 78th-minute lob.

Late in the game, Jadon Sancho, who had been a bit player since his big-money signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, finished a magnificent individual performance with his first goal for the club.

“This isn’t a significant result for me.” “It’s a big game for the players and the club,” Carrick added.

Ronaldo’s goal was his 799th in his career, his 140th in the Champions League, and his sixth this season.

After an exciting 3-3 draw in Bern between Young Boys and Atalanta, the other qualification slot in the group is still up for grabs.

The Swiss champions took a 3-2 lead thanks to late goals from Vincent Sierro and Silvan Hefti, but the visitors equalized in the 88th minute thanks to Luis Muriel.

Atalanta will play Villarreal in a winner-takes-all match in Bergamo next month.

With a 4-0 hammering of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea advanced to the last 16 and topped Group H.

Thomas Tuchel’s team understood that if they could avoid defeat or if Zenit Saint Petersburg lost against Malmo, they would qualify.

The Blues dominated the first half and seized the lead thanks to a goal from Trevoh Chalobah, a young defender who scored his third goal of the season.

Chelsea’s defenders were always dangerous from set-pieces, and Thiago Silva’s header was saved by Wojciech Szczesny early in the second half.

Chelsea’s lead was increased in the 56th minute by a defender.

Right-back for England Reece James scored his fifth goal of the season with a beautiful volley into the bottom corner.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek prodded the ball to Hudson-Odoi, who hammered home from close range for Chelsea’s third goal less than two minutes later.

Timo Werner, who was making his first appearance since returning from injury, came off the bench to score in extra time.

"We performed a fantastic job; scoring goals against Juventus is extremely difficult."