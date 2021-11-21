Man United are considering sacking Solskjaer, while Chelsea and Liverpool are cruising.

After a 4-1 hammering at Watford on Saturday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be fired, while Chelsea cruised to win at Leicester to extend their Premier League lead to four points.

Liverpool moved up to second place after easily ending Arsenal’s 10-match undefeated run with a 4-0 victory at Anfield, while former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard got off to a winning start as Aston Villa manager with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Despite only winning one of his last seven Premier League games, Solskjaer has kept his job despite falling to seventh place, 12 points behind the leaders.

Despite heavy pressure to replace Solskjaer in recent weeks, United’s management has stayed loyal to him.

However, another poor performance appears to have broken their resolve, with various reports claiming that an emergency board meeting on Saturday evening agreed to end Solskjaer’s three-year rule.

Watford could even afford to miss an early penalty twice after David de Gea saved Ismaila Sarr’s follow-up goal from the first spot-kick was ruled out for encroachment.

Before halftime, Joshua King and Sarr scored to give the Hornets a deserved 2-0 lead.

Solskjaer responded by bringing on Donny Van de Beek at halftime, and his decision not to give the Dutchman more chances will be questioned as he had an immediate impact by turning home Cristiano Ronaldo’s cross.

However, skipper Harry Maguire’s wretched season was dealt another blow when he was sent off for a second bookable offence just as the visitors were gaining momentum.

In stoppage time, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis added salt to United’s wounds.

“Sometimes you have to say ‘Sorry,'” Solskjaer said at full-time, holding his palms out in apology to the away fans. “I sympathize with the supporters and share their feelings.” The gap between United and the title contenders was exposed by Chelsea and Liverpool’s outstanding performances.

Chelsea threw Leicester under the bus with an early goal from Antonio Rudiger at the King Power Stadium, before N’Golo Kante returned to punish his former club with a stunning run and finish from the edge of the box.

The European champions’ 3-0 success was capped off by a fantastic all-around performance from substitute Christian Pulisic, who also had two goals called out for offside.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stated, “It’s a good away game, a fantastic outcome.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stated, "It's a good away game, a fantastic outcome."

"We knew we had to do it.