Man United and Juventus have reached an agreement for Ronaldo’s return.

After Manchester United revealed on Friday that they had reached an agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star said he accomplished “amazing things” at Juventus.

Between 2003 and 2009, the 36-year-old made his reputation on the international stage with United, before heading to Real Madrid for a then-world-record transfer cost.

He became a superstar at Real Madrid, scoring 450 goals in 438 games over a nine-year period that includes four Champions League titles and four Ballon d’Or awards.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 and won two Serie A titles, but his tenure in Turin has not been as successful as expected.

Hopes that he would end the Italian giants’ 25-year quest to become European champions were dashed.

Juve has not advanced past the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the last three years, and was dethroned as Italian champions last season by arch rivals Inter Milan.

“Today I leave a wonderful club, the biggest in Italy and perhaps one of the largest in Europe,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram accompanying a video of his finest memories at Juventus.

“The ‘tifosi bianconeri’ have always respected me, and I have tried to repay their admiration by fighting for them in every game, season, and competition.

“At the end of the day, we can all look back and see that we accomplished a lot, not all we wanted, but we still wrote a fairly beautiful story together.”

United’s move came after a dramatic 24 hours in which Ronaldo appeared to be on his way to Manchester City.

After missing out on England captain Harry Kane, Premier League champions City were heavily linked with a bid for the forward.

However, during his pre-match news conference on Friday before of United’s Premier League trip to Wolves on Sunday, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted towards a trade.

Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo, stated, “Cristiano is a legend of this club, he’s the greatest player of all time, if you ask me.”

“We’ve always had an excellent working relationship. I’m sure Bruno (Fernandes) has spoken with him as well. He is well aware of our opinions about him. He’s aware that we’re here if he ever decides to leave Juventus.”

United said that a deal with Juventus had been reached, with the transfer “subject to personal terms, visa, and medical approval.”

The Red Devils stated in a statement, “Everyone at the club looks forward to having Cristiano back to Manchester.”

