Man Is Sitting Bull’s Great-Grandson, According to DNA.

The first time genetic proof has substantiated a family tie between a historic figure and a living descendant, a man’s claim to be Sitting Bull’s great-grandson has been confirmed using DNA obtained from the Native American leader’s scalp lock.

The breakthrough was made possible by a new technique developed by a team of scientists led by Professor Eske Willerslev of the University of Cambridge and the Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre in Denmark, which can yield useful genetic information from a tiny or fragmented sample of ancient DNA.

On Wednesday, their findings were published in Science Advances. If old DNA is available, the same procedures can now be used to investigate other historical people, from bandit Jesse James to the Russian tsar’s family.

Prior ancient genetic investigations have sought for matches between specific DNA in the Y chromosome handed down the male line and specific DNA in the mitochondria passed down from mothers if the long-dead person was female.

Willerslev told AFP that neither could be used in this case because the man, 73-year-old Ernie LaPointe, claimed to be connected to Sitting Bull on his mother’s side.

Instead, he and his colleagues devised a method of looking for non-sex specific “autosomal” DNA.

They found a little amount of autosomal DNA in the hair sample and used a computer tool to compare it to DNA from LaPointe and 13 other Lakota Sioux tribe members to see if genomic similarities indicated a close relationship or were just coincidences.

“We can estimate the degree of relatedness to Sitting Bull based on that, and that fits with great-grandson,” Willerslev said, adding, “We are 100 percent convinced.”

“Many individuals have tried to cast doubt on the bond that my sisters and I share with Sitting Bull throughout the years,” LaPointe said in a statement released by the University of Cambridge press.

Sitting Bull’s remains, according to Lapointe, are today buried in Mobridge, South Dakota, in a location that bears no resemblance to the warrior or the culture he represented.

While he had historical evidence of the relationship, such as birth and death documents, LaPointe sought genetic evidence to help him gain the right to rebury his ancestor’s bones in a more fitting final resting place.

Before they may be relocated, the remains must be evaluated in the same way as the sample was.

