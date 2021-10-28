Man City’s four-year League Cup reign comes to an end for West Ham.

On Wednesday, West Ham ended Manchester City’s four-year League Cup reign, while Liverpool and Tottenham qualified for the quarter-finals.

At the London Stadium, City’s unbeaten run in the competition came to an end as the Hammers won 5-3 in a penalty shootout after both sides had missed numerous chances in a 0-0 stalemate.

Only Phil Foden failed to score from the spot for David Moyes’ side, while Mark Noble, Jarrod Bowen, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, and Said Benrahma all scored.

Pep Guardiola chose a solid team and will believe City should have extended their unbeaten streak in the League Cup to 21 games.

As the scoreline belied a match that raged from one end to the other, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling all wasted good chances.

Tomas Soucek also missed two golden chances for the hosts to win the game.

In an attempt to take the game away from Guardiola, Foden was brought on with Jack Grealish.

Despite saving Bowen and Benrahma’s penalties, City’s first penalty was missed, and stand-in goalkeeper Zack Steffen was unable to save his colleague.

Liverpool will be confident of winning the League Cup for the first time in nine years, but they had to overcome a shaky start to beat Preston 2-0.

The Reds had scored 30 goals in their previous eight away games this season, but Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled to match the highs of Sunday’s epic 5-0 victory over Manchester United.

Preston dominated the opening half, with Adrian saving a point-blank shot from Sean Maguire, Neco Williams clearing off the line, and Brad Potts firing over all within seconds.

Just after the hour mark, Liverpool took the lead with their first shot on target, as Williams’ cross was acrobatically flicked home by Takumi Minamino.

Klopp’s side then dominated the final half-hour, doubling their advantage with a magnificent backheel from Divock Origi that deflected the ball over Delcan Rudd.

Tottenham’s quest for their first trophy since winning the League Cup in 2008 is still on track, as Nuno Espirito Santo was rewarded for fielding a solid team with a 1-0 win over Burnley.

Lucas Moura scored the game’s only goal with a powerful downward header from Emerson Royale’s cross 22 minutes from time.

Leicester had to rely on penalties to win.