Man City’s four injuries have been confirmed by Everton, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s timetables established.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are still a few weeks away from returning to Everton, according to Rafa Benitez.

Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes will both be unavailable for the Blues’ forthcoming match against Man City at the Etihad, according to the boss.

Everton have been without a number of key players in recent weeks due to injuries throughout the squad.

As a result, the team’s results have deteriorated, with Benitez’s side being on a five-match losing streak in the Premier League ahead of a trip to face the champions.

And, unfortunately, the manager announced in his pre-match press conference that he would not be able to welcome back any crucial players for this game.

He confessed: “To be fair, they’re all making good progress, but they’re not quite there yet.

“The group is in good shape, and the training sessions have been fairly hard, so everyone is upbeat. We know we’ll be up against a strong opponent, but we’re confident in our ability to compete.

“Our players showed character and the appropriate approach in our last game against Tottenham. It’s something we must do in every game.” Later, Benitez was questioned regarding Doucoure and Calvert-possible Lewin’s comeback dates.

Both are healing well, according to the boss, but they are working on different timetables to return to the side in the future.

He continued, ” “Each one is unique; they are improving, but you must ensure that they are safe.

“Doucoure is a metatarsal injury, so there is a time limit because the bone needs to recover. If we don’t have any problems, I think he’ll be OK in a week or two.

“Dominic, we’ll have to wait at least two or three weeks. He’s making good progress, but we still need more time.”