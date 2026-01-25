Man City vs Wolves: Guehi to Debut as Guardiola Faces Defensive Crisis

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to field a new signing in defense as the club aims to end its winless streak in the Premier League. Marc Guehi, the £20 million acquisition from Crystal Palace, will make his debut in Saturday’s crucial clash with Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

Guehi was ineligible for City’s midweek Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt, but the center-back is expected to partner Abdukodir Khusanov in the heart of the defense, with a host of regular defenders sidelined through injury. Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and John Stones will all miss the match, leaving City’s backline stretched thin.

Guardiola has praised Guehi’s quality, calling him “exceptional” ahead of the match, and emphasized the importance of having him available given the injury crisis. The City boss remarked, “Considering the absence of central defenders, it is really good to have him. He will help us immensely.”

Team News and Injuries

While Guehi’s inclusion is a much-needed boost, City will still be without several key players. Matheus Nunes is a doubt due to illness, while Savinho, Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic, and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined. The squad will also welcome back Antoine Semenyo, who was unavailable for the Bodo/Glimt clash due to ineligibility.

In attack, City will look to Jeremy Doku and Semenyo to provide width, while Erling Haaland, who has not scored from open play since the team’s 3-0 win over West Ham in mid-December, will lead the line. Guardiola will be hoping for a return to form from Haaland, whose recent goal drought has raised concerns among fans.

Additionally, Bernardo Silva is set to return to the starting lineup after serving a suspension in the midweek fixture. The Portuguese midfielder’s return will offer a fresh dynamic in City’s midfield, where they have struggled to find consistency in recent matches.

City will be hoping to recover from a string of disappointing results in the league. With Arsenal continuing to top the table, a win is vital for Guardiola’s side to keep their title challenge alive.

The match will take place at 3pm GMT on Saturday, January 24, 2026. It will not be broadcast on TV in the UK but can be followed through online platforms.