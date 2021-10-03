Man City team news has been announced for Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged starting lineup for their match against Manchester City at Anfield.

Despite his two goals off the bench in Tuesday’s demolition of Porto, Roberto Firmino is once again kept on the bench, with Diogo Jota preferred to the Brazilian up top.

Jota was entrusted to lead the line between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after scoring in last week’s 3-3 draw at Brentford.

Curtis Jones holds his spot in midfield with captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho after his outstanding performance against the Portuguese team earlier this week.

Behind a back four of James Milner, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker continues in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced to miss England duty due to a groin injury suffered in training on Monday, is replaced by Milner.

Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota.

Kelleher, Keita, Konate, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams.