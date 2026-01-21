Manchester City were left reeling from a shocking 3-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt in the freezing Arctic Circle, while Arsenal continued their flawless run in the Champions League with a dominant victory over Inter Milan.

What was expected to be a routine win for Manchester City quickly turned into a nightmare on a sub-zero pitch. In temperatures dipping as low as -10°C, Pep Guardiola’s men struggled against Norwegian underdogs Bodo/Glimt, who capitalized on the conditions to secure an emphatic win. The defeat marks City’s second consecutive European setback, with their defensive vulnerabilities laid bare in the absence of midfielder Rodri.

Arsenal’s European March Continues

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Champions League journey remained on track as they dispatched Inter Milan with ease. Gabriel Jesus was the hero, scoring twice to propel Mikel Arteta’s side to a 2-0 victory. The Brazilian striker, once criticized for his finishing, put in a clinical performance, cementing Arsenal’s place at the top of their group with a perfect record. “We are sending a message,” Arteta declared post-match, confident that his team can compete with any opponent across Europe.

In a night full of surprises, the shocks weren’t confined to Norway. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the defending Champions League holders, also suffered setbacks in Lisbon. Sporting Lisbon’s veteran striker Luis Suarez proved that age is no barrier, scoring twice to hold PSG to a frustrating 2-2 draw. The result left PSG in a precarious fifth place in their group, with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

As for Guardiola’s side, the City manager admitted his team’s frailties in the wake of the loss. “We were soft,” Guardiola said, lamenting their inability to play at full intensity. “You cannot come to these places and play at 50%. They wanted it more.”

Kenyan Fans Feel the Freeze

The fallout from City’s defeat reached as far as Nairobi, where the city’s passionate fanbase was left heartbroken. Social media was flooded with memes mocking Pep Guardiola and the Bodo/Glimt result, with “Pep” and “Bodo” trending across Kenya by dawn. In video halls of Nairobi’s Kibra and Mathare slums, a hush fell over supporters as the third goal went past goalkeeper Ederson.

On the flip side, Arsenal’s performance sparked celebrations in Kenya, where the Gunners’ supporters, arguably the loudest in the country, basked in the glow of their team’s flawless Champions League campaign. With Arteta’s young side looking increasingly imperious, whispers of a potential final appearance are already making the rounds. As Europe’s top teams stumble, Arsenal’s stock continues to rise.