Manchester City has reached an agreement to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for a deal worth approximately KES 3.47 billion, as they look to address a growing defensive crisis. The England international’s move comes after a series of injuries to key defenders, leaving manager Pep Guardiola with limited options at the back.

Key Transfer Details

The Premier League champions have agreed on a £20 million fee (around KES 3.47 billion) for Guehi, a 25-year-old center-back who has established himself as a prominent figure at Palace. The move is expected to be finalized soon, with Guehi set to sign a long-term contract with Manchester City once personal terms are agreed upon. This deal has come to fruition quickly, despite interest from several other top clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich, who had all eyed Guehi as a potential summer target.

With his current contract at Crystal Palace expiring in the summer, Guehi was poised to become a free agent, leading to widespread speculation regarding his next move. However, City have moved early to secure his services, ensuring they have defensive reinforcements ahead of the critical second half of the season.

Strategic Move Amid Injury Concerns

Guehi’s arrival is seen as a key move to reinforce the City defense, particularly in light of recent injuries to senior defenders. Guardiola’s squad had been left thin at the back, and Guehi’s Premier League experience and leadership qualities make him an ideal fit to strengthen City’s defensive depth as they continue to fight for titles both domestically and in Europe.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner confirmed that Guehi will not feature in the team’s upcoming Premier League match against Sunderland, marking the final stages of his departure from Selhurst Park. City’s swift action to complete the deal has allowed them to outmaneuver rivals and provide Guardiola with much-needed reinforcements for the remainder of the season.

As the January transfer window continues, Manchester City’s strategic acquisition of Guehi may prove pivotal in their pursuit of silverware, with the club’s defensive capabilities now significantly strengthened for the challenges ahead.