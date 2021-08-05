Man City rumors suggest that the club’s ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’ will join Pep Guardiola’s side ‘in January.’

Manchester City is reportedly interested in signing one of Portugal’s most famous players.

Manchester City is closing in on the transfer of one of its key targets, Jack Grealish, ahead of the start of the new English Premier League season.

While it appears that Grealish will become Manchester City’s most expensive signing this summer, another stunning transfer could happen in January.

According to Sport Witness, former Sporting CP player and CMTV’s Fernando Mendes “has been assured” by someone from the club that both Pedro Goncalves and Nuno Mendes “will be Man City players in January.”

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Manchester City has been linked with a bid for two of Sporting Lisbon’s highest-rated players, according to reports.

Mendes has often been linked to Manchester City, although any such interest has been dismissed as little more than gossip.

Goncalves, on the other hand, has already been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League.

It will be intriguing to watch how things play out in the future, especially with a big-spending club like Manchester City rumored to be one of Goncalves’ new suitors.

Sporting CP has established a €80 million ($94 million) termination clause for Goncalves, according to a previous report, which will take effect when the winger finally signs his contract extension on July 21.

A “salary revision” is included in the new set of terms, which was supposed to allow Goncalves to bargain for a raise.

Furthermore, according to the source, Goncalves will become the player with the largest termination clause at Sporting CP right now, and second in the club’s history, thanks to the new and upgraded release clause.

Despite the fact that Sporting CP has made Gonçalves’ contract extension a priority, conversations between all parties involved have failed to develop.

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, the reigning Primeira Liga champions hope to complete the deal “this week.”

Prior to the Premier League tie-ups, Goncalves’ agent, Jorge Pires, had stated that a transfer away from Sporting CP is unlikely to materialize in the near future.

In January, Pires stated, “We have no interest in this transfer market, and Sporting has no interest in losing the player.”

As a result, he added, “any business is out of the question.” “This market is unimportant to us. In truth, it doesn’t matter to us. He is ecstatic to be playing for you. Brief News from Washington Newsday.