Man City puts further pressure on Tottenham with a’massive’ second bid for Harry Kane, according to reports.

Manchester City is interested in signing Harry Kane and is preparing a hefty second offer for the striker.

According to reports, the English Premier League champions made a £100 million ($138.2 million) bid for Kane, but Tottenham turned it down because they want to reestablish their connection with him.

Tottenham’s team chairman has previously stated that he will do “what is right” for the club this summer, even if that means rejecting Manchester City’s already excellent offer.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and the team, on the other hand, are preparing a second, larger proposal that might land Kane this summer.

Tottenham’s estimated asking price for Kane is £120 million ($165.7 million), although Manchester City’s second offer is significantly higher.

According to Charlie Eccleshare of the Athletic, who spoke to City Xtra’s Harry Winters, the squad is “expected to act more decisively” to secure Kane’s departure.

Manchester City’s hunger for the world-class striker would influence their next bid, according to Eccleshare, who added that the club is more than “ready to pay more than £100 million ($138.5 million)” for Kane.

However, after sending an already impressive first bid that was rejected by Tottenham, it is still unclear if Manchester City will be willing to go to great lengths to persuade Tottenham to sell, with Eccleshare stating that it is “less clear” if the club will be willing to pay close to £150 million ($207.7 million).

A fee closer to that figure could induce Levy to sell Kane this transfer window, according to the report.

There have been little updates as to what is going on in Kane’s thoughts and whether he will be receptive to speaking with Levy again, but Tottenham will need to buy some excellent talent if they want to keep him.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal have all made or are planning to make moves to acquire high-level players from across the European continent.