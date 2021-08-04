Man City News: The saga of Harry Kane’s transfer continues as the striker prepares for his first training camp appearance.

The transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur has been disappointing but optimistic.

After failing to win any major awards since Harry Kane joined the club, their finest season in recent memory was when they finished second in the English Premier League in 2016-17.

The team hasn’t won a major trophy since winning the UEFA Cup in 2007-08 under the leadership of Dimitar Berbatov and Robbie Keane, and they haven’t won the Premier League since 1960-61.

For a club that has been around since 1896, success has been an uncommon occurrence.

Kane has been open about his dissatisfaction with the club’s lack of trophies, and he has subsequently been linked with a move to league rivals Manchester City.

The England captain was scheduled to return to the club on Monday, but he decided to “no show” the team as a method of implying that “he’s not coming back” and that “I want to be transferred.”

Now, it appears that the prolific striker has reconsidered his position.

Kane failed to report to the club again on Tuesday morning, according to Dan Kilpatrick, who expects Kane to return this week.

Obviously, the club is dissatisfied with Kane’s approach to things, and they may have no choice but to penalize him for his disobedience.

Manchester City continues to put pressure on Tottenham to sell Kane, but chairman Daniel Levy is convinced that no Premier League team would gain from Kane’s skills.

Levy would only sell the goalkeeper for roughly £150 million ($208.3 million) to an international team.

The difficulty now is that even La Liga giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid are suffering from the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, drastically limiting their transfer options this summer.

Tottenham will need to rapidly mend things with Kane without a potential foreign suitor, and signing Cristiano Romero from Atalanta is a solid starting step.

On August 15, Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City in their season opener, and it will be intriguing to see how that rivalry plays out.