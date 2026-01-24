Man City Make Key Changes, Haaland Benched for Wolves Clash

Pep Guardiola has made five changes to his Manchester City lineup ahead of their crucial match against Wolves, with star striker Erling Haaland notably dropped to the bench. This decision comes as Haaland struggles to find his form, having scored just once in his last eight appearances. His omission from the starting XI is a significant move by Guardiola, who is looking to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race.

In Haaland’s place, Omar Marmoush takes the lead role in attack, while Marc Guehi, signed for £20 million from Crystal Palace, is set to make his City debut in defense. The inclusion of Guehi comes after recent defensive issues, with the team failing to keep a clean sheet in several games. He will partner Abdukodir Khusanov in the heart of defense, a pairing that replaces Max Alleyne, who was responsible for two costly errors in City’s midweek 3-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt. With Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and John Stones sidelined through injury, the pressure is on Guehi to shore up the backline.

Injury Updates and Squad Changes

Alongside Guehi’s debut, midfielder Matheus Nunes returns from injury, starting at right-back. Bernardo Silva captains the side, with Antoine Semenyo also coming into the team. This leaves Phil Foden, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Max Alleyne among the substitutes. Guardiola’s reshuffling comes after City’s poor performance in Norway, as the team looks to bounce back at home against Wolves.

While City have struggled defensively in recent weeks, the tactical changes appear to be aimed at stabilizing the team in key areas. The match, scheduled for 3pm GMT on January 24, 2026, will be played at the Etihad Stadium. It will not be broadcast live on UK television, although fans will be watching closely to see if the adjustments lead to a much-needed victory.

Manchester City Starting XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders, Semenyo, Cherki, Marmoush

Substitutes: Trafford, Ake, Haaland, Doku, Ait-Nouri, Foden, Mukasa, Alleyne, Lewis

Injuries: Gonzalez, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Savinho, Bobb, Kovacic