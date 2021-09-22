Man City hit six goals in the Premier League, while Liverpool cruised to victory in the League Cup.

Manchester City began their quest for a seventh consecutive League Cup with a 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers, while Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich on Tuesday was sparked by Japan forward Takumi Minamino.

Everton and Watford, both from the Premier League, were eliminated in the third round, losing to QPR and Stoke City, respectively.

If City wins the League Cup this season, they will surpass Liverpool’s record of nine League Cup victories.

Pep Guardiola was rewarded for fielding a formidable assault comprising Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, and Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad Stadium, and the holders made the perfect start to that mission.

Brandon Hanlan scored his first goal for third-tier Wycombe in the 22nd minute, shocking City, who had given debuts to six academy graduates.

De Bruyne ran onto Foden’s pass and scored into the far corner for his first goal since May, bringing Guardiola’s side level.

After superb work from debutant Josh Wilson-Ebrand, Mahrez put City ahead with a precise goal two minutes before the break.

Seconds later, Foden scored City’s third goal, collecting a short corner and blasting home from 25 yards.

Torres added a fourth after 71 minutes with a close-range strike, and Mahrez’s tap-in and Cole Palmer’s first City goal completed the rout.

“I just wanted to express my gratitude to the academy. Guardiola stated, “They all do an amazing job.”

“I was fortunate enough to grow up in Barcelona. With seven players from the Barca academy, they won the Champions League. That’s a first.

“You get the impression that we have a lot of potential players here, not just one or two. They’ve got something unique.”

Liverpool’s reserves had previously triumphed 3-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League this season, and they were able to replicate the feat.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the team that defeated Crystal Palace on Saturday, giving debuts to Kaide Gordon, 16, and Conor Bradley, another teenager.

Minamino, who was making his first game of the season following a thigh injury, gave them the lead in the fourth minute with a header from Divock Origi.

Caoimhin Kelleher saved Christos Tzolis’ penalty after Bradley fouled Dimitris Giannoulis just before half-time, giving Norwich the chance to draw level.

In the 50th minute, Origi extended Liverpool’s lead by heading in Kostas Tsimikas’ cross for his first goal in over a year.

With 10 minutes remaining, Minamino scored his second goal, converting from close range. Brief News from Washington Newsday.