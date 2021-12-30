Man City extends their lead to eight points as Chelsea falters.

Manchester City overcame Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to increase their Premier League advantage to an ominous eight points, while title contenders Chelsea were held to a last-gasp draw at home to Brighton.

Pep Guardiola’s champions scored a first-half goal to earn their 10th successive league victory, capitalizing on Chelsea’s injury-plagued performance at Stamford Bridge.

After 20 matches, the defending champions have 50 points, eight more than second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool is a further point behind after their loss to Leicester on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on English football’s fixture list, forcing some clubs to play catch-up, but City will be left on their own by the end of 2021.

Brentford threatened early on in west London, but Foden tucked in a precise cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 16th minute to give City the lead.

After being seen on a night out following City’s 7-0 home victory over Leeds, Foden and Jack Grealish were pulled out of the starting XI for the triumphs over Newcastle and Leicester.

But the England duo were back in the starting lineup on Wednesday, with Foden’s goal giving City a perfect ten out of ten.

Despite having the most of possession, the visitors only managed three shots on target throughout the game, and Guardiola appeared agitated in the closing seconds as his team attempted to hold on to the victory.

They believed they had sealed the three points when Aymeric Laporte soared to head home in the final minutes, but VAR ruled his goal out for a marginal offside.

Despite his team’s enormous lead at the top of the Premier League, Guardiola refused to be complacent, hailing Foden as “amazing.”

He told the BBC, “There are 54 points to play for.” “This distance is not predicted for eight and nine, but Liverpool plays one game less.” It is, however, 54 points.

“No one is champion in December.” We’re going to lose a lot of games. In my mind’s eye, I see Arsenal, Chelsea, and Southampton approaching…. I don’t have anything more to say beyond congrats to the squad, but we must stay focused.” Chelsea, who started 45 minutes before City, looked to be on their way to victory after Romelu Lukaku gave them the lead in the first half, but Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck equalized in stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea's winger Reece James went out with a hamstring injury in the 27th minute and was replaced.