Man City extend their lead to 11 points, while West Ham and Tottenham are battling for a place in the top four.

With a contentious 2-1 win at 10-man Arsenal, Manchester City took another major step toward reclaiming the Premier League title, but West Ham and Tottenham took advantage to cut the distance to the top four.

City now has an 11-point lead over Chelsea and a 12-point lead over Liverpool, who meet on Sunday with extremely little margin for error if they are to launch a title threat despite having games in hand.

Liverpool will be without their manager Jurgen Klopp at Stamford Bridge after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Reds have also had three other positive instances among Klopp’s backroom staff, and three players will miss the rest of the season.