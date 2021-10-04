Man City ‘effectively’ defeated Liverpool, according to Noel Gallagher, who also admits Mohamed Salah.

Noel Gallagher, a well-known Manchester City supporter, has revealed what he considers to be Mohamed Salah’s “biggest flaw.”

The Egyptian was the standout performer for Liverpool in their 2-2 Premier League tie with Man City at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah set up Sadio Mane for the game’s first goal and then produced a stunning individual goal to bring his season total to nine goals in all competitions.

Liverpool withstood a barrage of City pressure in the first half and held on to go into halftime goalless.

Despite the 2-2 scoreline, Oasis star Gallagher claims that City’s performance means they “essentially won the game.”

“Coming off at half time, I thought some of the lads on the group chat were saying that we’ll live to regret not scoring,” Gallagher told Talksport.

“We would have been out of sight after half an hour if we had Harry Kane or Sergio Aguero in their prime.

“I thought ‘here we go’ when Liverpool came out and scored.

“However, I was quite proud of City because we always equalized within five minutes.

“We won the first half and were even in the second half, so we effectively won the game.”

Gallagher went on to praise Salah after his goal, claiming that the Liverpool No.11 is the “worst thing” he’s ever seen.

“Salah’s goal was simply too far out,” Gallagher remarked. “Do you know what the most repulsive aspect of that man is? He’s so endearing.

“I simply want to give him a little cuddle when you see him later.”