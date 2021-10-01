Man City and Liverpool are battling for Premier League supremacy.

When Liverpool and Manchester City meet in the Premier League this weekend, they will renew their battle for first place, while Chelsea and Manchester United will try to resurrect their title hopes.

City and Liverpool have become dominant forces in English football under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, sharing the last four Premier League titles.

With a tremendously stunning 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend, City, who have won three of them, sent a warning shot to the pretenders to their title.

Even though they dropped two points at Brentford last week, Liverpool has the only unblemished record after six games, and they are a point ahead of City, Chelsea, and United.

City beat Liverpool 4-1 in February to end a long wait for a win away from Anfield, but they haven’t won in front of a crowd at Anfield since 2003.

After a demanding week, Guardiola’s men may succumb to fatigue. The English champions were defeated 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital three days after their statement victory at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were allowed to take their foot off the accelerator early in their 5-1 Champions League victory over Porto.

The Reds, on the other hand, will be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England team released on Thursday due to a groin injury.

“Obviously, if you have something with your muscle, it’s not going to happen on Sunday,” Klopp stated. “There is no muscular injury that recovers so quickly.”

United needed full 95 minutes to beat Villarreal in a Champions League match played in the middle of the week, winning thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning stoppage-time winner.

After a run of three defeats in four games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were saved by a late intervention from the Portuguese superstar.

United, on the other hand, were unimpressive once again, relying on goalkeeper David de Gea to make a series of crucial stops.

After a strong start under Rafael Benitez, Everton travel to Old Trafford level on points with Solskjaer’s side.

Unless United show significant progress, the Toffees are more than capable of following the lead set by West Ham and Aston Villa, who have also won at the Theatre of Dreams in recent weeks.

Chelsea made a strong start to the season under Thomas Tuchel, continuing up where they left off after winning the Champions League final against Manchester City in May.

A measure of vengeance was exacted by the city. Brief News from Washington Newsday.