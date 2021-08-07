Man City and Jack Grealish have handed Liverpool yet another issue to deal with.

Beyond Liverpool’s title chances, Manchester City’s record-breaking £100 million deal for Jack Grealish might have ramifications for the entire Premier League.

At first look, adding to Pep Guardiola’s already formidable attacking ranks, which cost £260 million, may appear to be detrimental to City’s championship contenders ahead of the new season.

Aston Villa will have more money to spend as a result of Manchester City seemingly adopting the concept of constructing a Super League team into their own hands.

Villa should theoretically be weaker this season without their talisman and native hero, but the West Midlands club has already proven to be astute transfer market operators.

Danny Ings, a former Liverpool striker, was signed for £30 million on Wednesday evening, signaling that the Villans are serious about business this summer.

Dean Smith has potentially filled the Grealish-shaped hole in his club, even before any deal with Manchester City is completed, after spending a combined £60 million on Emi Buendia from Norwich City and Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.

With Villa already having signed two clubs’ great players in Buendia and Ings, this could be an issue for the rest of the Premier League.

Despite the Grealish departure, Dean Smith’s side will have the financial clout to pick off the big players from the clubs around them as they try to move up the league with more arrivals on the way.

Last season, the claret and blue team finished 11th, four points behind Everton.

If Villa’s team starts to gel, however, it might make things difficult for Liverpool and the other clubs vying for City’s Premier League title.

Villa’s 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool at Villa Park will live long in the memory of all football fans, while Dean Smith also stole four points from Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues in the 2020/21 season.

It’s too early to judge whether Villa may emerge as a surprise European contender with more cash, but their transfer deals imply the club’s owners believe it’s a possibility.

In addition to their surprise victory over Liverpool, the club. “The summary has come to an end.”