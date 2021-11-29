Man City and Chelsea may not be able to equal Liverpool’s Premier League edge.

In English football, goals are usually equated to points. There is a strong link between the two, stronger than many people would think based on Premier League history.

Liverpool scored 68 goals and finished the season with 69 points last season. Manchester City finished with 83 goals and 86 points, while Manchester United finished with 73 goals and 74 points.

Leicester City followed suit, scoring 68 goals and finishing the season with 66 points, while West Ham United scored 62 goals and finished with 65 points.

Some outfits deviate from the norm by acting as outliers, but the trend remains similar year after year.

Liverpool’s offensive has been as hot as it has ever been under Jurgen Klopp so far this season. On Saturday, his team scored four more goals, this time against Southampton.

The Reds have now scored at least two goals in 17 consecutive matches. Liverpool has scored at least twice in 19 of the 20 matches they have played in all competitions this season.

At the moment, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane occupy three of the top four goalscoring positions in England’s top flight, with Jamie Vardy acting as the lone player to break their stranglehold.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Liverpool has the most shots (253) of any team. The Reds have a strong danger when exploiting space in behind, crossing, counter-attacking, and everything in between, while also generating the most attempts from set-pieces and high turnovers.

The cornerstone of their title challenge clashes with Chelsea and Man City, who appear to be prioritizing defensive strength above attacking firepower in order to climb the standings.

The two sides are clearly strong on the attacking side of the game, but they may lack Liverpool’s practicality when it comes to naturally finishing movements that have been masterfully created and having access to a variety of scoring opportunities.

