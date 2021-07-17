Man City agrees personal terms with Jack Grealish and remains committed to signing Harry Kane, according to reports.

According to a source, Manchester City may have taken another step in its pursuit of two of the greatest players in the English Premier League today.

Following the departure of experienced striker Sergio Aguero, the reigning Premier League winner has been on the lookout for capable forwards. Tottenham’s Harry Kane is allegedly the club’s main priority, while a deal for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish could already be in the works.

The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, said on Friday that Manchester City had accepted personal terms with Grealish and that a move is close to being finalised. According to writer Sam Lee, there is “belief” around the club that a deal can be secured “quickly.” This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

However, no agreement has been reached, and Grealish could still sign a new contract with Aston Villa this summer if the club wants to keep him. According to The Athletic, unnamed sources close to the player believe he is ready to sign a new Aston Villa contract and that conversations were started before the European Championships.

Manchester City, on the other hand, is believed to be hopeful about signing both Grealish and Kane this summer provided the club can offload a few players in exchange for huge money, according to the article.

Grealish is presently on vacation following the recent Euro 2020 tournament, but he is expected to address the problem when he returns for pre-season training. Kane, on the other hand, is still a possibility, with Manchester City “determined” to sign the England captain, according to the source.

According to a previous report, Tottenham is yet to secure Kane’s future. However, progress is on the horizon, as newly recruited Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to meet the club’s talisman soon.

“The scenario involving [Harry] Kane is likely to dominate the headlines, as it is assumed that the England captain would restate his desire to leave Tottenham,” writes Dean Jones, a renowned transfer insider and Eurosport reporter. “There will be discussions before then, and Kane will be introduced to new manager Nuno Espirito Santo to learn about his plans for the club.”

There have been widespread suggestions that Manchester City has already made a proposal for Kane worth around £100 million ($138 million). According to Jones, the aforementioned offer is still on the table, and the club will “soon” clear the air.

