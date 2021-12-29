Malykhin and Grishenko Will Fight For The ONE Interim Heavyweight Title.

On January 28, 2022, Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko will fight for the ONE interim heavyweight title in the main event of ONE: Only The Brave.

After reigning ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar and his camp declined to defend his title at the event, the fight between Malykhin and Grishenko was set in motion.

“Under his current contract, Arjan and his management team have turned down many opportunities to defend the ONE heavyweight world championship. While this is going on, we’ll declare an interim world champion between top rivals Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko in our heavyweight division,” said ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Grishenko’s first year with the Singapore-based company has been nothing short of sensational, with TKO victories over Senegalese wrestler “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in the second round and a three-round deconstruction of Dustin Joynson for a unanimous decision victory.

Malykhin’s 2021 campaign began in February with a TKO victory over former heavyweight championship contender Alexandre Machado and ended in September with a knockout of Amir Aliakbari at ONE: Revolution.

The two heavyweights have incredible striking power, but Malykhin is almost certain to use his wrestling advantage over Grishenko when they meet in late January.

Grishenko, on the other hand, has shown that he doesn’t mind long punching exchanges as long as he wins, and he’ll want to do the same against Malykhin.

Both fighters have gone undefeated in their professional careers and have demonstrated that they are worthy of a crack at Bhullar’s title, but their forthcoming bout will determine who is more deserved.

The monumental clash between Grishenko and Malykhin is believed to be the main event of the card, as ONE Championship is yet to reveal all of the fights for the January 2022 event.

With nothing to lose and everything to win for the two heavyweight contenders, MMA fans can expect an intriguing interim title battle to kick-start the division’s year.