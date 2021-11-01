Malik Harrison of the Baltimore Ravens was injured in a shooting in Cleveland on Halloween night.

Malik Harrison, a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, was injured in a gunshot while visiting his home state over the weekend.

“On Sunday night, while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison was shot by a stray bullet in the left leg, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury,” the team reported on Monday. “Malik, who was treated at a nearby hospital, has been in contact with our team doctors and will travel to Baltimore today,” says the statement. From his personal account, Harrison retweeted the statement.

The 23-year-old product of Columbus, Ohio, has started five of the Ravens’ seven games this season.

At this time, it’s uncertain how long Harrison will be out of the lineup.

Last week, the Ravens had a bye week. On Monday afternoon, coach John Harbaugh will meet with the media.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.