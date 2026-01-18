Malen Shines in Dream Roma Debut with Torino Victory

Roma’s new signing Donyell Malen made an immediate impact with a goal on his Serie A debut, helping his team secure a 2-0 victory over Torino on January 18, 2026. The win came as a much-needed response to their recent Coppa Italia disappointment, and it lifted Roma into fourth place in the league standings, signaling a potential turning point in their season.

Fresh Faces, Immediate Results

After a painful 3-2 loss to Torino just five days earlier in the Coppa Italia, Roma bolstered their squad with the arrivals of Malen from Aston Villa and Robinio Vaz. Malen, who joined on loan with a €2 million fee and an option to buy for €25 million, was thrust into the starting lineup due to a mounting injury list that has left the club struggling for depth. Supported by Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini—who made his return after a month-long absence—Malen wasted no time in making his mark on the pitch.

It didn’t take long for Malen to get on the scoresheet. After a few near-misses, including a disallowed goal for being offside, the Dutch striker found the back of the net in the 26th minute. He latched onto a precise Dybala pass and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give Roma the lead. It was a goal that demonstrated both his sharp instincts and his ability to settle quickly into the high-paced Serie A environment.

Torino’s injury woes worsened throughout the match, with Zakaria Aboukhlal leaving the field with a thigh injury, adding to their long list of absentees. Key players such as Ivan Ilic, Ali Dembele, and Perr Schuurs were also sidelined, and the absence of Giovanni Simeone, who was only fit enough for the bench, left Torino struggling to mount a serious challenge. Their best opportunity came when Valentin Lazaro’s shot was saved by Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, and Roma’s defense—led by returning Evan Ndicka—held firm.

The second goal came in the 72nd minute, as Dybala finally broke his own goal drought with a deft finish from six yards, assisted by a pull-back from Devyne Rensch. The match ended with a 2-0 scoreline, as Torino was unable to break through Roma’s defense. Malen nearly bagged a second goal but was denied by the side-netting, and Robinio Vaz had a promising debut of his own, forcing a save from Torino’s Alberto Paleari.

Transfer Moves and Future Plans

While the result was a huge morale boost for Roma, the club’s ambitions are far from over. Behind the scenes, Roma is actively working on strengthening their squad further. The club is reportedly negotiating a transfer deal with Fiorentina for left-back Niccolò Fortini, having submitted an €8 million bid. With Fortini’s contract expiring in 2027, a compromise in the €12-13 million range is expected as Fiorentina holds out for a higher sum.

For Malen, the debut goal is just the beginning of his journey in Rome. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia before the match, the forward expressed his excitement for the challenge ahead: “I want to get at defenders and score as many goals as possible. I think we are a good team, so we’ve got to win games and keep going.” With Roma’s injury list still heavy, Malen’s ability to make an immediate impact in attack could prove vital as the club looks to push for a top-four finish and strengthen their squad even further.

In Birmingham, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reflected on Malen’s departure, acknowledging the difficult decision but emphasizing that it made sense for both player and club. The move to Roma provides Malen with the opportunity for more regular first-team football, while Villa also benefits from the deal, securing a good transfer fee for the Dutch forward.

With Malen’s promising debut in the rearview mirror, Roma’s focus now turns to sustaining their momentum in Serie A and building a squad that can challenge for top honors in Italy. The future looks brighter for the Giallorossi, and with new signings like Malen in the fold, the road ahead promises to be an exciting one.