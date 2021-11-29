Malaysians try their hand at the ancient sport of horseback archery.

As a crowd celebrates, Malaysian archer Zaharudin Rastam Yeop Mahidin fires an arrow at a target while riding a galloping horse in the scorching sun.

This is horseback archery, which has been used in hunting and fighting for thousands of years but has waned since the introduction of rifles and other contemporary combat equipment.

It is currently experiencing a renaissance as a niche sport, with a growing fan base in Malaysia and among a small group of fans internationally.

Zaharudin was one of 28 riders competing in a contest in central Rembau region, wearing a traditional dress associated with the country’s ethnic Malay Muslim majority.

The seasoned archer, who is 59 years old, claimed it was the most difficult but rewarding sport he has ever undertaken.

“It’s the perfect combining of mind, body, and spirit,” he told AFP.

“The mind must be completely focused on the work at hand.” The body must adapt to the situation… holding the bow and arrows while riding a horse.

“As for the spirit, you have to have faith in the horse.”

Riders were rated on their accuracy and speed as they attempted to strike nine targets in 30 seconds while galloping along a 200-meter (650-foot) track.

The competition was founded in 2018 and has been hosted multiple times since then, however due to coronavirus restrictions in Malaysia, the most recent edition was the first in nearly two years.

Before motorcyclists can fire targets while travelling at speed, they must undergo extensive training.

Given the cost of keeping horses and the fact that there are only a few venues in the country where you can learn it, it’s also a relatively expensive sport to enter into.

However, with about 100 people participating in Malaysia, the sport’s close-knit community seeks to draw sponsors and government assistance, as well as make it more accessible to the general public.

Its popularity has expanded internationally in recent years, with tournaments hosted in nations ranging from Europe to Asia.

The activity has a special attraction for Malaysia’s Muslims, who make up more than half of the country’s 32 million people, because the Prophet Mohammed advocated both horseback riding and archery.

“People see this as an opportunity to practice the’sunnahs’ (the Prophet’s traditions and practices),” said Zarina Ismail, the owner of the Cape Cavallho Equestrian Club, where the event was held.

The sport’s difficulty, on the other hand, is a huge lure for many.

“It’s a hard sport, and Malaysians enjoy a challenge,” said As-Sibaq president Syed Abdul Muiz Syed Alias. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.