Malan: ‘Hurting’ England Isn’t Giving Up The Ashes.

Batsman Dawid Malan stated on Thursday that England is “hurting” but ready to rise to the challenge and fight their way back into the Ashes series against Australia.

The tourists will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground inferno for the third Test on Sunday needing to win after losing by nine wickets in Brisbane and then by 275 runs in Adelaide.

If they don’t, Australia will retain the urn as holders of the five-Test series.

Malan claimed there had been open discussions following the play in Adelaide, where England lost the match due to a first-innings batting collapse and poor bowling and fielding.

“After our performances in the last two games, the boys are suffering.” He told journalists, “They realize we haven’t been good enough in all aspects of the game.”

“From what I’ve heard from all of the players, they’re all up for the task, and they’re all eager to take on the Australians.” We want to win the series as much as the boys do.

“I understand it’s a long way to go, but we have to do well and play our best cricket to get back into the series.”

The odds are stacked against them; the only time a side has come back from a 2-0 deficit to win the Ashes was Donald Bradman’s Australia in 1936-37.

Malan and England’s captain Joe Root have been the only two English batsmen to shine, both scoring half-centuries in Brisbane and Adelaide but unable to add to their totals.

“Scoring 80 is excellent, but scoring 180 is brilliant,” said the South African-born Malan, who has nine Test 50s but has only converted one into a century.

He claimed that England’s struggles against a high-quality attack were due to a lack of Test experience on Australian fields, citing himself and Root as two of the few players who have played an away Ashes series.

“In Test matches, we’re almost learning on the job because a lot of the guys haven’t played in Australia before, so they’re playing bowlers they’ve never faced before and getting used to the bounce out here,” he explained.

Changes for the Boxing Day Test are expected, with Zak Crawley projected to replace either Rory Burns or Haseeb Hameed, who have both battled for runs at the top of the order.

At number six, Ollie Pope has also been underwhelming, with Jonny Bairstow a possible replacement.