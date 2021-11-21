‘Making Progress’ – Woods Hitting Balls in New Video

On Sunday, golf legend Tiger Woods shared a video of himself hitting balls, providing an upbeat update on his recovery from significant leg injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in February.

“Making progress,” Woods said in the video’s caption.

The 45-year-old appears relaxed, sporting shorts and a compression stocking on his right leg, which was shattered in February after he crashed his SUV in a Los Angeles suburb.

The injuries to Woods’ lower leg and foot aroused concerns about his remarkable career’s future.

In a recent podcast, Woods’ friend and fellow US PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas stated that he was “going to try” to make a comeback.

On the No Laying Up podcast, Thomas said, “I know he’s going to try.” “If he can’t play well, I don’t see him ever playing.” He doesn’t strike me as a guy who has played at home and is shooting 75s and 76s and then decides, ‘OK, I’ll give Augusta a shot this year.’

“That’s not going to be him, at least not from what I understand of him.”

Woods has already recovered from career-threatening injuries. He had spinal fusion surgery in 2017 and won his fifth Masters title and 15th major championship at the 2019 Masters after returning to competition in 2018.

Woods has not won a major since the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines, when he overcame Rocco Mediate in a playoff despite playing on a fractured leg.

He had many back and knee procedures over the years to extend his career, and he was recovering from another procedure on his back when he crashed this year.

In an Instagram post from April, Woods stated that his recuperation was going slowly.

In May, he told Golf Digest that his current injury recovery “has been a whole different animal” than his prior ones.

“This was the most painful thing I’ve ever gone through,” he told the magazine, though there were signs of improvement later that month when a Florida girl posted a photo of herself and Woods after meeting him in a soccer park, the photo showing Woods on crutches but not wearing a protective walking boot.

Despite keeping a quiet profile while focused on his recovery, the player who has inspired a generation of professional golfers and boosted the game’s appeal around the world has kept his eye on the prize. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.